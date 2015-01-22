China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Jan 22 Non-performing loans of Russia's non-financial sector may reach 5.3 to 5.5 percent this year, a deputy governor of Russia's central bank Mikhail Sukhov told Reuters.
He added that at the beginning of 2015, non-performing loans of Russia's non-financial sector - corporate borrowers but not banks or individuals - stood at 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal