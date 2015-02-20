(Adds quotes, detail)
MOSCOW Feb 20 The Russian economy and rouble
are still at risk from oil price volatility, Western sanctions
and speculative behaviour on the foreign exchange market, the
central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on
Friday.
"It's premature to say that crisis trends in the economy
have been overcome," she told the Federation Council, Russia's
upper house of parliament.
She added that the central bank was ready to reduce its
minimum requirements for banks' loan-loss provisioning if they
encountered financial difficulties.
"If suddenly there is crisis with payments we can use the
measure of reducing reserve requirements," she said.
"Experience shows that this measure helps with (financial)
shortcomings before they arise."
The Russian economy is set to see its first recession this
year since the aftermath of the 2008-2009 global financial
crisis as sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the
Ukraine conflict and a sharp drop in oil prices bite.
Yudayeva added that the peak of rouble volatility had ended.
The rouble fell to a record-low of 80 roubles per dollar
in mid-December, but has recovered since and has
been trading mostly between 60 rouble and 70 roubles this month.
