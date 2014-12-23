UPDATE 3-Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 bln
April 20 Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
MOSCOW Dec 23 The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it would hold consultations with exporters on hard currency revenue sales aimed at maintaining stability on forex market.
"Steady forex revenue sales during the year is beneficial both for the support of forex market stability and for hedging risks of exporting companies," the c.bank told Reuters. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Thomas Grove)
WASHINGTON, April 20 For the second time since 2013, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday sued Ocwen Financial Corp over accusations of widespread misconduct in how it serviced borrowers' loans, from foreclosure abuses to a basic failure to send accurate monthly statements.