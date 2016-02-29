BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
MOSCOW Feb 29 The Russian central bank will no longer include an "optimistic" scenario in its monetary policy forecasts, Russian news agencies cited Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina as saying on Monday.
The central bank has traditionally presented three scenarios in its forecasts, which also included "base" and "stress" scenarios.
Nabiullina also said that inflationary risks in Russia remain high.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde