MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia would lose some $160
billion over a year if oil prices averaged $45 per barrel,
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.
"The decrease in oil prices from $100 to $45 per barrel has
led to a drop in export revenues of $160 billion in annual
terms, according to our estimates," Nabiullina told journalists.
International oil benchmark Brent touched $45 per barrel
last month but has rallied in recent days to above $55 per
barrel, still only half its value of last summer.
Nabiullina also told journalists that the central bank's
monetary policy would remain tight, seeking to keep the main
interest rate above the inflation rate.
"Despite the lowering in rates from 17 to 15 percent, this
is still in the region of positive (real) interest rates. Our
policy remains tight," she said.
On Friday, the central bank unexpectedly cut its key
interest rate by 200 basis points, saying the move was aimed at
supporting economic growth.
The bank cut its rate less than two months after raising it
by an unprecedented 650 basis points in mid-December when the
rouble hit an all-time low of 80 roubles per U.S. dollar. On
Tuesday, the rouble traded at around 66 roubles per dollar.
Inflation, spurred by a rapid decline in the rouble in the
second half of 2014, came to 11.4 percent last year and has
still been climbing.
"The factors that led to the jump into double digits were
strong but one-off," Nabiullina said, predicting that inflation
would peak in the second quarter.
She said the central bank, when deciding on rates, took its
inflation forecasts into consideration rather than just the
actual level of inflation.
