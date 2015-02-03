MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's Central Bank Governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that Russia has lost some $160
billion due to decline in oil prices from $100 per barrel to $45
per barrel.
"The decrease in oil prices from $100 to $45 per barrel has
left to a drop in export revenues of $160 billion in annual
terms, according to our estimates," Nabiullina told journalists.
Nabiullina also told journalists that the central bank's
monetary policy will remain tight, with key interest rate
remaining positive, which means above inflation rate.
