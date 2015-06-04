* C.bank governor says reserve accumulation to last for
years
* Says pre-crisis level of $500 bln would be "comfortable"
* Warns that crisis not over
(Adds further context and details)
By Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 Russia's central
bank intends to keep accumulating reserves for years to come,
until they reach a "comfortable" level up to $500 billion, bank
governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, as an economic
crisis facing the country is far from over.
Her comments signal the bank will continue regular purchases
of foreign exchange, a policy likely to weigh on the rouble as
the bank would need to buy some $140 billion to restore reserves
- now worth $360.5 billion - to the indicated pre-crisis level.
The policy of rebuilding reserves towards this level also
underscores concerns that the economy is highly vulnerable to
new financial shocks despite recent signs of stabilisation.
"In the optimal situation reserves must be enough to cover
significant outflows of capital lasting two to three years.
Therefore we now consider as very comfortable a level of
reserves, covering long stress situations, of up to $500
billion. This is the level that we were used to," she told a
banking conference in St Petersburg.
Last month the central bank announced it would buy between
$100 million and $200 million each day in foreign exchange to
replenish reserves - a pace that would need to be maintained for
some three to six years to restore reserves to $500 billion.
Commenting on broader economic trends, Nabiullina said that
although economic indicators were better than expected there
were no grounds for complacency.
"It is too soon to speak about all the crisis phenomena
passing," she said. "Risks have diminished but in essence they
remain just the same and we have to be perfectly aware of that."
RUSSIAN SPECIFICS
Western sanctions, introduced against Russia in response to
its actions in Ukraine last year, have made it difficult for
Russian companies to borrow abroad, requiring the central bank
to step in heavily to address shortages of foreign currency.
The bank has recently been winding down its repo facilities
for lending foreign currency to banks, which Nabiullina said
reflected limited need for these facilities now that a peak of
foreign debt repayments this year has passed.
However, she said the specific problems facing Russia meant
that it still needed forex reserves that far exceed levels
implied by international norms.
She said that according to these norms, Russia already has
enough reserves, as they are big enough to cover three months of
imports, short-term international debt and 20 percent of the
money supply.
Based on a composite index of these common standards, the
adequate level of reserves for Russia would be $188 billion, she
said, with existing reserves almost twice that level.
"The situation is such that we must consider also covering
demand for reserves connected with limited access to the
markets, (and) with the outflow of capital, for a longer period
than is proposed by standard approaches to reserve sufficiency,"
Nabiullina said.
"Therefore one of the tasks over the period ahead is to grow
the reserves over the course of years."
Nabiullina also said the pace of reserve accumulation could
be varied depending on market conditions.
She said the policy would not be allowed to interfere with
the bank's central monetary policy goal of lowering inflation to
4 percent in the medium term.
Commenting on the bank's interest rate policy, Nabiullina
said the bank had cut rates "smoothly" this year as it judged
the risk of a cooling economy to be greater than inflationary
risks, but she added that a faster pace of cuts would be risky.
"Inflation expectations are still high and a too rapid
reduction (of rates) in these conditions could lead to a new
wave of destabilisation on the currency market and a jump in
inflation," she said.
The bank next meets to discuss its key lending rate on June
15, with a Reuters poll of analysts predicting a one percentage
point cut.
