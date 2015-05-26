BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
MOSCOW May 26 Russia's central bank has to act in line with broader economic policy, the bank's First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Tuesday while explaining monetary policy in parliament.
Tulin also said that macroeconomic data for April was worrisome. He said inflation had passed its peak, but was still not encouraging. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.