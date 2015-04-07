MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's central bank could not
meet its goal of reducing inflation to 4 percent by the end of
2017 if it sharply cuts its key interest rate now, a senior
official at the bank said on Tuesday.
Alexei Simanovsky, first deputy governor of the central
bank, told a banking conference: "If one speaks about very
sharply cutting the key rate now, then I fear we won't reach the
horizon of both 9 percent (in a year's time), never mind 4
percent at the end of 2017."
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning,
editing by Jason Bush)