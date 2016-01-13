MOSCOW Jan 13 A small increase in inflation risks will be taken into account when the Russian central bank meets to map out its policy at the end of January, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Russian state TV channel Rossiya-24, Yudayeva also said that the bank's risk scenario matches the current situation.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Jack Stubbs; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)