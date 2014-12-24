Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW Dec 24 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it had conducted no foreign exchange market interventions on Dec. 22.
The central bank publishes its interventions data with a two-day lag. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Thomas Grove)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high