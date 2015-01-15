ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Jan 15 The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had sold $650 million worth of foreign exchange on Jan. 13 on behalf of the Finance Ministry.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. The bank did not make any currency interventions on its own behalf, the data showed. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.