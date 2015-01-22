China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had conducted no forex market interventions on Jan. 20.
The bank publishes its interventions data with a time lag. It has been intervening on the currency market to support the rouble, which has weakened sharply due to a collapse in the oil price and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
WASHINGTON, May 2 The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that his party change the chamber's rules to undercut the ability of Democrats to block legislation with filibusters.