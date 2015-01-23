UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
MOSCOW Jan 23 The Russian central bank said on Friday it had conducted no interventions on the foreign exchange market on Jan. 21.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag of two working days. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
LONDON, May 5 Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said London's financial centre could stall due to the upheaval Brexit will inflict on financial services companies, the BBC reported.