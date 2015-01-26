Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
MOSCOW Jan 26 The Russian central bank said on Monday it had conducted no interventions on the foreign exchange market on Jan. 22.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a lag of two working days. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japan and China will hold their first bilateral financial dialogue in two years on Saturday to discuss risks to Asia's economic outlook, such as the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump and tension over North Korea, officials said.