BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 2 An excessive debt burden could not only spur investment but also hinder it, Russia's central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"In general, the decline in investment is associated with high interest rates," Nabiullina told an investment conference.
"The availability of credit for investment financing of the economy is very important, ... but an excessive debt burden may not only stimulate development, encourage investment, but could also slow investment."
Capital investment, or investment in firms' tangible goods such as buildings and infrastructure, fell by 6.5 percent year-on-year in February, according to the latest available data from the Federal Statistics Service.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.