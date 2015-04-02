MOSCOW, April 2 An excessive debt burden could not only spur investment but also hinder it, Russia's central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"In general, the decline in investment is associated with high interest rates," Nabiullina told an investment conference.

"The availability of credit for investment financing of the economy is very important, ... but an excessive debt burden may not only stimulate development, encourage investment, but could also slow investment."

Capital investment, or investment in firms' tangible goods such as buildings and infrastructure, fell by 6.5 percent year-on-year in February, according to the latest available data from the Federal Statistics Service.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)