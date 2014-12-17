MOSCOW Dec 17 The Russian central bank said on
Wednesday it would take several measures aimed at bringing
financial stability to domestic markets that have been shaken by
a rouble decline.
The announcement comes after a volatile few days for the
rouble, which was down earlier this week by as much as 20
percent against the dollar and is down by some 50 percent
against the U.S. currency so far this year.
The central bank said in a statement it was preparing with
the government a set of measures to provide, if necessary,
additional capital to Russian banks and financial companies.
It also said it planned to hold additional foreign exchange
auctions if necessary and would impose a temporary moratorium on
revaluing banks' portfolios of securities.
(Reporting by Alexand Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia
Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)