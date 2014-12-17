(combines stories)
MOSCOW Dec 17 The Russian central bank said on
Wednesday it would take additional financial measures to speed
stabilisation of the rouble.
The bank said in a statement that, together with the
government, it was preparing a set of measures to provide, if
necessary, additional capital to Russian banks and financial
companies.
It also said it planned to hold additional foreign exchange
auctions if necessary and would impose a temporary moratorium on
revaluing banks' portfolios of securities.
The announcement came after a volatile few days for the
rouble, which was down earlier this week by as much as 20
percent against the dollar and is down by some 50 percent
against the U.S. currency so far this year.
The central bank raised its key interest rate early on
Tuesday by 650 basis points, an unprecedented move which
ultimately failed to support the rouble.
The bank's new measures are aimed at easing concerns among
Russian companies over approaching debt payments, the central
bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said.
"These measures are intended to balance supply and demand on
the foreign exchange market, which will help stabilise the
rouble rate more quickly," she said in emailed comments.
The rouble extended its daily gains by more than 2
percentage points after the statement, trading 6.7 percent up at
63.19 against the dollar at 1550 GMT.
"At least the Russian authorities have figured out that
letting your currency drop 10 percent one day, more or less 20
percent the next peak to trough ... might not be such a good
idea in terms of financial security ... and are finally
beginning to join up the dots, and think collectively, to try
and re-assure markets," Timothy Ash, head of emerging market
research at Standard Bank in London, said in a note.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Alexander Winning and Lidia
Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)