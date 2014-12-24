Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it would start lending money in hard currencies to companies and banks willing to put their foreign loans as collateral.
It said the move would help stabilise the rouble as well as help Russian firms refinance foreign loans. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Dmitri Zhdannikov; Writing by Dmitri Zhdannikov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high