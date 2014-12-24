* Central bank to take firms' foreign debts as collateral
* S&P could downgrade Russia to junk
* Moody's sees Russian GDP contracting by 5.5 pct in 2015
* Russia holding talks with ratings agencies - FinMin
By Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Zhdannikov
MOSCOW, Dec 24 Russia's central bank offered on
Wednesday to help leading exporters refinance foreign debts next
year, expected to be one of the toughest of President Vladimir
Putin's 15-year rule for the economy due to Western sanctions
and a plunge in oil prices.
The bank said it would lend dollars and euros to major
companies that were willing to put up their foreign borrowings
as collateral.
The move means the state will in effect take on credit risk
for the companies, whose foreign debt obligations have shot up
in rouble terms because of the currency's sharp slide this year.
Even before the move, Standard & Poor's ratings agency put
Russia's sovereign credit outlook on "creditwatch negative",
meaning it could be downgraded to junk as soon as January due to
a "rapid deterioration of Russia's monetary flexibility".
S&P, Moody's and Fitch all now rate Russia one notch above
junk. The Finance Ministry said it was holding talks with
ratings agencies to explain the situation in the economy.
The authorities have taken several steps in recent weeks to
arrest the rouble's slide and avoid a spike in inflation after
years of stability, developments that could threaten Putin's
popularity.
They include a sharp interest rate hike, curbs on grain
exports and informal capital controls.
While Russia's sovereign foreign debts are minimal, state
and private companies and banks have accumulated $600 billion in
foreign debts, of which around $100 billion are due next year.
The ability to repay the loans or roll them over has been
severely reduced this year by Western sanctions, imposed on
Russia for its actions in Ukraine, which effectively shut its
companies and banks out of Western debt markets.
But the economic crisis in Russia's heavily oil-dependent
economy goes wider. Moody's ratings agency said on Tuesday that
it expected Russia's GDP to contract by 5.5 percent in 2015 and
3 percent in 2016, under the effect of the plunge in oil prices
and the rouble's slide.
"These developments will likely lead to a severe
deterioration in the operating environment for Russian
corporates, namely higher inflation, unemployment and
debt-servicing costs as well as lower domestic demand, resulting
in a deeper and more protracted decline in domestic economic
activity than previously anticipated," Moody's said.
Russia has around $414 billion in foreign exchange and gold
reserves, down from around $510 billion at the start of the
year, after spending heavily to prop up the rouble as the price
of oil, Russia's main export earner, almost halved from this
year's peaks in June.
The rouble, which dipped last week to 80 to the dollar, has
since recovered to around 55, still about 40 percent down since
the start of the year.
The central bank said Wednesday's move was aimed at "helping
to refinance foreign credits by Russian exporters in foreign
currencies maturing in the near future at a time of their
restricted abilities to access international capital markets".
It said these lending operations would also help to bring
the rouble exchange rate into line with fundamentals and reduce
volatility. Loans are to be provided for up to one year at
auctions, at a minimal rate of Libor plus 0.75 percent.
Oleg Kouzmin, an economist at Renaissance Capital, said the
amount allocated was small enough not to undermine the central
bank's ability to support the rouble.
State-controlled VTB Bank said it would use the
facility if needed but that "currently, there is no such need".
The central bank and the Finance Ministry have also promised
to help banks with extra rouble liquidity and regulatory
measures.
The lower house of parliament rushed to pass a draft law on
Friday that will give the banking sector a capital boost of up
to 1 trillion roubles ($18.33 billion).
Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist for Russia at ING, said the
central bank had taken too long to act: "The problems with forex
funding emerged in early September and have only been getting
worse since then. The Central Bank of Russia has mostly been
putting out fires rather than preventing them."
