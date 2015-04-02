MOSCOW, April 2 Russia's central bank for now
does not intend to sell out of the Moscow Exchange and
an exchange in St Petersburg so it can retain control over
financial markets infrastructure given the geopolitical
situation, the bank said on Thursday.
The bank was meant to sell out of the Moscow Exchange, the
country's largest multi-asset exchange, and the St. Petersburg
Currency Exchange, by the beginning of next year.
In July, it sold half its shares, a stake of around 12
percent, in the Moscow Exchange.
"The Bank of Russia considers the complete withdrawal from
the capital of OJSC Moscow Exchange and CJSC SPCEX inexpedient,"
it said in a statement.
It added that it saw a "necessity to retain comprehensive
control over the functioning and development of the national
exchange infrastructure for an undetermined period".
Moscow Exchange shares rose on the news to trade around 5
percent up on the day, outperforming the MICEX index,
which was up 0.1 percent.
The bank's reference to the geopolitical situation appears
to refer to the Ukraine crisis, which caused turmoil on Russian
financial markets last year.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told an investment
conference: "The experience of 2014 showed the importance of
close and clear cooperation between the exchange and the
regulator."
The central bank said in its statement that it had sent
proposals to the Finance Ministry so that it would not have to
sell out of the exchanges by 2016.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by
Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)