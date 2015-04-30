* Central bank reduces key lending rate to 12.5 pct
* Cut is bigger than most analysts forecast
* Risks to financial stability preclude larger cut
By Jason Bush, Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's central bank cut its
main lending rate by 1-1/2 percentage points on Thursday, its
third rate cut this year, a sign that it believes the worst of
an economic crisis is over.
The cut to 12.5 percent follows the rouble's recovery in
recent weeks after a dramatic decline last year as global oil
prices fell and Western economic sanctions over Moscow's role in
the Ukraine conflict bit.
The cut was larger than the single point predicted by a
majority of analysts, although markets had been pricing in the
possibility of a bigger reduction.
In resisting a larger cut, the bank showed it remains
worried about inflation and financial stability, especially with
sanctions still in place and a truce in eastern Ukraine between
pro-Russian separatists and government forces looking shaky.
"This looks like a compromise decision," said Christopher
Granville, managing director at Trusted Sources consultancy in
London, after the bank cut its one-week minimum auction repo
rate from 14 percent..
"The rate cut fell short of those on the radical end of the
spectrum while reflecting the bank's commitment to moving
steadily and sequentially to bring down its key rate."
The central bank said inflation expectations remained high
but that it would be ready to make further rate cuts if
inflation slows from its current 16.5 percent as expected.
The rouble briefly pared losses after the central bank
announcement before drifting back down.
"The rouble was pricing in a bigger reduction -- in the
region of 200 basis points," VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin
said. "But for now inflation and inflationary expectations
remain quite high and this probably restrained (the central
bank)."
NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET
The central bank raised its main lending rate by a total of
11.5 points last year, including a dramatic hike in December to
17 percent from 10.5 percent, to try to halt the rouble's
decline. The Russian currency fell by about 40 percent last
year, at one point touching an all-time low of 80 per dollar.
But the rouble is now back at around 51.5 to the dollar, and
President Vladimir Putin told the nation this month that he
expects the economy to return to growth in two years or less.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has declared the worst of
the crisis over, largely thanks to a partial recovery in oil
prices and an easing of fighting following a truce in east
Ukraine. Western leaders hoping the sanctions might fuel
opposition to Putin have been disappointed.
There has also been a revival of portfolio investment
inflows and many major Western companies have shown confidence
in Russia by staying put.
Analysts caution, however, that the rouble and economy
remain vulnerable to fresh upsets.
"There is an inescapable fear that these rate cuts will have
to be undone. Neither the rouble nor the Russian economy are out
of the woods yet," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at
Spiro Sovereign Strategy in London.
International oil benchmark Brent was trading at $66 per
barrel on Thursday, close to its 2015 highs, but some analysts
warn that the oil price could fall back towards $50 per barrel
as the market remains oversupplied.
"The oil price is perhaps the greatest risk for Russia,
since a further bout of price weakness is a serious possibility
in the next six to 12 months," Trusted Sources' Granville said.
The situation in eastern Ukraine remains fragile, with both
sides accusing the other of violating the peace deal reached on
Feb. 12, and there are widespread fears of renewed fighting.
Macro-advisory analyst Chris Weafer warned in a recent
report that Russia's financial situation was "far from safe".
"The key risk remains a resumption of heavy fighting in
eastern Ukraine," he warned. "The oil price has also performed
better than had been expected. But the rally is based on
expectations of supply reductions which, so far, have not
happened."
In cutting rates, the central bank is partly responding to
signs that inflation, which hit a 13-year high of 16.9 percent
in March, has peaked.
It said in a statement said inflation was running at 16.5
percent as of April 27 and that it expected inflation to fall to
below 8 percent in 12 months' time and to 4 percent in 2017.
The bank said economic output would contract in 2015 but
attributed this largely to cyclical factors.
Nevertheless, the bank cannot ignore sharp declines in
economic activity, which may make further reductions in interest
rates necessary to stimulate lending.
Gross domestic product fell by 3.4 percent year-on-year in
March, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 4.1 percent
contraction this year.
"As inflation risks abate further, the Bank of Russia will
be ready to continue cutting the key rate," the bank said.
