(Adds detail, quote)
By Elena Fabrichnaya
MOSCOW Jan 21 The Russian central bank said on
Wednesday that it first takes controlling inflation into account
when it makes decisions on its key interest rate.
The bank also said it would be willing to lower its key rate
if there was a stable trend of falling inflation and inflation
expectations.
Consumer prices rose 11.4 percent in December in annual
terms, and the Economy Ministry has warned that inflation may
peak in the spring at 15-17 percent.
Falling oil prices and Western sanctions imposed on Russia
for its role in the Ukraine crisis have spurred inflation and
pushed the rouble to record lows late last year.
The Russian currency is still trading nearly 50 percent
lower versus the greenback compared to the start
of 2014, threatening Russia's financial stability.
The central bank last increased its key rate in an emergency
move on Dec. 16 to an unprecedented level of 17 percent, a
measure aimed at curbing the rouble's slide and bringing down
above-target inflation.
"This decision has helped to stabilise the foreign exchange
market, but inflation expectations remain high," the central
bank's press service said in a statement, citing the bank's
governor, Elvira Nabiullina.
The bank's next scheduled rate meeting is on Jan. 30.
"The board ... will decide on the level of the rate based on
an assessment of risks to inflation, the current state of the
economy and prospects for its development," the bank said.
(Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly)