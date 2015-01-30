MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's central bank cut its key
interest rate by two points to 15 percent on Friday, as the
economy slides towards recession because of a collapse in global
oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The central bank said in a statement it was reducing its
one-week minimum auction repo rate, which had been 17 percent,
seeing conditions for a reduction in inflation in the
medium-term.
The bank hiked its key rate by a total of 11.5
percentage points last year in response to panic on the currency
market and soaring inflation, which reached 11.4 percent in
December.
