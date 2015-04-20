BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on news article posted in Manila Bulletin
* Refers to news article "Italpinas to sell preferred shares, sets P500-M capex" in Manila Bulletin
MOSCOW, April 20 Russia's central bank said on Monday it would raise its rates for foreign exchange repos as of April 21 by LIBOR plus 2.5 percentage points for one-year repos and by LIBOR plus 2 percentage points for one-week and 28-day repos. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc reported a better than expected first-quarter profit and capital position on Thursday, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.