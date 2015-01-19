ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Jan 19 The Russian central bank is offering up to $17 billion in foreign currency repos on Monday, with $7 billion offered in one-month repos and $10 billion in one-year repos, it said on its website on Monday.
The one-month repos will have a minimum interest rate of 0.668 percent and the one-year interest rate will have a minimum interest rate of 1.1099.
The central bank has recently begun offering forex loans to banks on a regular basis to address a shortage of foreign currency linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting By Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.