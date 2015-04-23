BRIEF-Olympia Chicago Boutique LLC says raises $9 mln in equity financing
* Olympia Chicago Boutique LLC says raises $9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pgkH0i)
MOSCOW, April 23 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 350.5 Previous week 354.1 End-2014 385.5 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)
* Olympia Chicago Boutique LLC says raises $9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pgkH0i)
* Announced it has raised $8 million in a Series A Round Source text for Eikon: