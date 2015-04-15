MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's central bank said on
Wednesday it does not yet consider it necessary to tame the
rouble's recent strength by intervening in the foreign exchange
market.
The Russian currency fell below 50 roubles per dollar
late on Wednesday, its strongest level since late November,
extending a rally that started at the beginning of April.
"At present, Russia has a floating exchange rate regime,"
the central bank said in an emailed statement. "This means that
the Bank of Russia does not interfere with the forming trends in
the national currency that are happening due to market factors."
The bank reiterated that it is ready to intervene in the
forex market if financial stability is threatened.
The central bank abandoned the rouble's trading corridor in
November. Battered by falling oil prices in the second half of
2014 and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the
Ukraine crisis, the currency fell briefly to an all-time low of
80 roubles per dollar in mid-December.
This year's recovery in crude prices and an easing of the
conflict in eastern Ukraine have supported the rouble's rise,
but analysts have warned the rally may be short-lived. They
expect the central bank to cut its key interest rate when
policymakers next meet on April 30.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Catherine Evans)