MOSCOW Jan 14 The Russian rouble is likely to firm in coming months and start returning to its equilibrium later on, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

Yudayeva, speaking at an economic forum in Moscow, said she saw the rouble firming later this quarter or at the beginning of the next one.

She added that most of the drop in the Russian currency and the oil, the country's main exports, has already taken place.

She also said it was necessary to curb inflationary expectations first before easing monetary policy. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)