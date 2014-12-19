(Adds details on interbank rates, central bank quote)
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's central bank said on
Friday it had raised the limit on foreign exchange swap
operations to $10 billion from $2 billion for Dec. 19 to
alleviate a shortage of roubles in the money market.
Interbank overnight rouble rates climbed to around 25
percent on Friday, far above the bank's 17 percent benchmark
interest rate, as banks scrambled for roubles to balance up
their books for the day and manage their liquidity needs.
To bring market rates back into line with the benchmark
rate, the central bank will allow lenders to hand in more
dollars and will lend them roubles in return.
"This measure contributes to narrowing the spread between
the interbank market rates and the Bank of Russia key rate," the
central bank said in a statement.
The central bank has been limiting rouble liquidity in
recent months to underpin the currency, which has nearly halved
in value against the dollar this year. But this has led to
rouble shortages among lenders, who are required to keep a
certain amount of liquid cash on hand.
The bank had said a week ago that it would keep the limit on
forex swap operations to an equivalent of $2 billion a day for
Dec. 15-21.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Additional reporting by Alex
Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)