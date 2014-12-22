Russia's VEB posts $2 bln loss for 2016
MOSCOW, April 28 Russian state development bank VEB said on Friday it suffered a loss of 111.9 billion roubles ($1.97 billion) in 2016 after making a profit of 14.9 billion roubles in 2015.
MOSCOW Dec 22 The Russian central bank said on Monday it had set a limit for its overnight forex swap operations at $10 billion for Dec. 22 to alleviate a shortage of roubles in the money market.
The bank said a week ago that it would extend the limit on forex swap operations to an equivalent of $2 billion a day for Dec. 15-21, but on Friday it said it was increasing that limit to $10 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
LONDON, April 28 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.