BRIEF-Crcam Normandie Seine Q1 consolidated net income down at 19.4 million euros
* Q1 consolidated net banking income 90.7 million euros ($98.91 million) versus 94.8 million euros year ago
MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's central bank said it would will provide a mid-sized bank to with up to 30 billion roubles ($530 million) to stop it going bankrupt, in the first bailout of its kind during the current rouble crisis.
The central bank's Deposit Insurance Agency, responsible for managing crisis-hit lenders, would also take over supervision of Trust Bank as of Monday, it said in a statement.
In all Russia's banking sector, under increasing pressure from a plummeting rouble and western sanctions over Ukraine, could get a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles under a new law being prepared by the government.
The central bank will soon choose a leading investor for bailing out Trust Bank, which is likely to be one of the country's major banks, it said.
($1 = 56.4600 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and John Stonestreet)
* Net income rose from 1.0 million euros in 2015 to 6.2 million euros ($6.76 million) in 2016. Revenues rose from 20.7 million euros in 2015 to 40.0 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)