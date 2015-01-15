ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's central bank said on Thursday former shareholders and managers at Trust Bank were suspected of asset stripping by lending to shell companies, forcing the state to bail out the mid-sized lender.
"The reason for Trust bank's financial difficulties was the actions of the former owners and management of the bank, which had been going on for a long time," the central bank said in a statement.
"The use of lending 'schemes' to clients who were not engaging in real economic activity as well as financing investment projects that did not generate cash suggest asset stripping from Trust bank." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Maria Kiselyova, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.