MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's central bank said on
Thursday former shareholders and managers at Trust Bank were
suspected of asset stripping by lending to shell companies,
forcing the state to bail out the mid-sized lender.
The central bank was forced late last year to increase a
rescue package for Trust Bank to $2.4 billion in loans to
protect the lender from bankruptcy, the first commercial banking
victim of Russia's currency crisis.
A sharp slide in the rouble in December prompted panic
buying of foreign currency in Russia and a spike in deposit
withdrawals, heaping pressure on a banking sector which was all
but cut off from international capital markets by Western
sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis last year.
The central bank said in a statement that financial
difficulties at Trust Bank, which employed actor Bruce Willis as
the face of its advertising campaign, stemmed from long-run
'schemes' employed by its former shareholders and management.
"The use of lending 'schemes' to clients who were not
engaging in real economic activity as well as financing
investment projects that did not generate cash suggest asset
stripping from Trust Bank," the bank said.
In late December, the bank said it would lend Trust Bank 99
billion roubles ($1.54 billion) over 10 years via the Deposit
Insurance Agency, a state corporation, to cover the discrepancy
between Trust Bank's assets and liabilities.
As much as 28 billion roubles would also be loaned over six
years to Otkritie bank, which will oversee Trust Bank's rescue,
making it the second-largest bank bailout in Russia's history.
($1 = 64.4670 roubles)
