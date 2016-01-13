(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia could theoretically increase its state debt but must keep risks to macroeconomic stability in mind, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

"I would assume a conservative estimate of the maximum debt burden for the Russian economy which would not threaten macroeconomic stability, let's say, of no more than 25-30 percent of GDP," Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy central bank governor, told the annual Gaidar Forum.

Russia currently has a state debt of around 14 percent of GDP and is relying mainly on its domestic bond market to fund a deficit projected at 3 percent of GDP this year

Officials warn the deficit may rise because of unexpectedly low oil prices and the need to help state development bank VEB, which needs an estimated 1.2 trillion roubles ($15.8 billion).

Yudayeva said that with risks high on the commodity markets, priority should be given to the debt financing of the budget deficit, to preserve reserves for possible worse scenarios.

Alexei Kudrin, a former Russian Finance Minister, told the same forum that Russia cannot afford state debt of more than 25 percent of GDP as long as Western sanctions, imposed in retaliation for Russia's actions in Ukraine, are in effect.

