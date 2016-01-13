China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia could theoretically increase its state debt, but anything over 25-30 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) would harm macroeconomic stability, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy central bank governor, told an economic forum that the central bank's main task was to stabilise the Russian economy amid external shocks. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP