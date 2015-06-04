MOSCOW, June 4 Coca-Cola HBC, the
world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola brand drinks,
continues to invest in juice production in Russia, confident of
the market's recovery, its Russian head said on Thursday.
Stefanos Vafeidis, Russia General Manager at Coca-Cola HBC
Eurasia, told Reuters the company would open a new juice
production line at its plant in the southern Russian city of
Rostov next week.
"We continue - for instance now in juice production - to
increase our production capacity," Vafeidis said at a retail
conference in Moscow.
"We continue to invest because we believe in the long-term
perspective of Russia, we are not here for either six months or
one year," he said. "Yes, there is a crisis, yes, consumption
temporarily, we believe, is down ... It will come back."
Vafeidis said per-capita consumption in Russia was still low
compared to many other European countries and should start
catching up when the economy recovers from weak oil prices and
Western sanctions over Ukraine.
"The answer to crisis is get closer to the consumer, give
more innovative products, take care of your pricing to be
relevant," he added. "This crisis will pass, brighter days will
come and whoever is ready and whoever is here and does the right
thing, he will enjoy it."
Last year, Coca-Cola HBC added eight new juice production
lines at Multon, its Russian joint venture with Coca-Cola Co
, and at its carbonated drink plants while Coca-Cola Co
closed its juice unit, Nidan.
In 2015, apart from Rostov, Coca-Cola HBC will open at least
one more new juice manufacturing line, a spokeswoman for the
bottler said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)