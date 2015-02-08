MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia has put 199 major companies
on a list of strategic firms eligible for state assistance under
the government's plan to help the ailing economy, the Economy
Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia is sliding towards recession and Moscow has come up
with an anti-crisis plan promising state support for various
sectors of the economy but giving few details of any spending
cuts.
The ministry said profits of the 199 firms make up 70
percent of the country's gross national income and that they
employ more than a fifth of all Russians at work.
The list includes energy giants Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft,
Novatek and Transneft; retailers X5, Lenta and Auchan;
fertiliser producer Acron; mining companies Alrosa and Norilsk
Nickel; mobile operators Vimpelcom and Megafon, among others.
Steelmakers Severstal and Evraz, farming conglomerate
Rusagro, aluminium producer Rusal, truck maker Kamaz, the
indebted coal and steel producer Mechel and state nuclear firm
Rosatom are also on the list, as are several airlines and
airports.
The companies on the list would have priority in seeking
state aid, but it was not clear under what criteria they would
be allotted aid if they applied.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Ralph Boulton)