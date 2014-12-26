BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices new $2.5 billion three-year reference notes security
MOSCOW Dec 26 International credit and debit card company Mastercard has stopped serving bank cards being used in Crimea, RIA news agency quoted the company as saying on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, competitor Visa Inc said it could no longer support bank cards in Crimea, following U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this month. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alexander Winning; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
TORONTO, April 19 Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick Gold Corp to buy a 50-percent stake of the Canadian operator's Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal, citing new capital and acquisition rules in China.