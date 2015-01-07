* Markets pricing in near 20 percent devaluation in Kazakh
tenge
* Azerbaijan other main oil producer not to have devalued
* Georgian and Armenian currencies also under pressure
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 7 Falling energy prices and the
plunge in the Russian rouble are hitting currencies across the
former Soviet states, with Belarus and Turkmenistan having
already devalued this week and markets betting that Kazakhstan
will follow soon.
Countries of the former Soviet Union have had their own
currencies for two decades but many still depend on Russia, both
for trade and for money sent home from workers living there.
Those with their own energy exports that are least dependent
on Moscow, like Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are seeing revenues
hit by the same falling oil prices that wrecked the rouble after
the Ukraine crisis threw Russia's economy into reverse.
Financial markets are betting on a near 20 percent
devaluation in the next three to six months in Kazakhstan's
pegged tenge currency, which was
already devalued by 19 percent last year.
Others that float more freely like Armenia's dram
and Georgia's lari are also expected to tumble further
along with bond and stock markets in the region.
"Obviously this sharp fall in the rouble and oil is putting
heavy pressure on all of these countries," said Piotr Matys, an
emerging markets strategist at Rabobank.
A devaluation can be helpful in rebalancing an out-of-kilter
economy, but it also creates problems by pushing up the value
and interest costs of any debt borrowed in international
currencies like the dollar, and hiking inflation.
As the second biggest of the ex-Soviet economies, it is
Kazakhstan and its tenge that is being most closely
watched.
The benefits of last year's devaluation have been more than
wiped out by the rouble's recent slump, and though the central
bank has said there will be no repeat, oil's 50 percent price
drop now means it may have no choice.
"If you look across the universe of oil producers, those
that haven't adjusted yet will, it's as simple as that," said
Jan Dehn, at emerging market specialist fund manager Ashmore.
"The ostrich solution of sticking your head in the sand and
pretending it hasn't happened really doesn't work for very
long."
Half of Kazakhstan's revenues last year came in one way or
another from oil, so the state budget is likely to fall heavily
into the red. And with the year-end cut off for many of the
government's key performance metrics now passed, Kazakh watchers
think a devaluation could come at any time.
"The NBK (Kazakh central bank) is trying to make a brave
face of it and hold the line, but this line is really not
credible," said Demetrios Efstathiou, head of CEEMEA Strategy at
Standard Bank
"We think they will eventually want to move, the only
question is timing."
OIL PRESSURE
Azerbaijan, the other big former Soviet oil producer, has a
more robust balance sheet, having been one of the fastest
growing economies in the world over the last decade. But it is
bound to be hurt as oil and gas projects get shelved.
The Azeri currency, the manat, may fare better
than the tenge. It has fallen only fractionally in recent months
and authorities have a decent arsenal of reserves. But the
pressure remains.
"They haven't devalued before so the question is whether
they will devalue now," said Efstathiou. "There is a small
chance, but I think Kazakhstan is much more likely."
It is not just the oil producers that are in trouble. Former
Soviet states without oil of their own to sell tend to be the
ones that are still most dependent on trade and economic ties
with Moscow: like Belarus, Armenia and Ukraine itself.
Armenia relies on Russia for 80 percent of the remittances
sent home by workers living abroad, a vital source of capital to
fund a balance of payments deficit of 10 percent of GDP. Those
workers are now earning devalued roubles.
Belarus sends Russia half its exports. Even distant
Uzbekistan, with no Russian border, sends a quarter of its
exports there.
No ex-Soviet country has seen its intimate economic
relations with Russia more starkly exposed by the Ukraine crisis
than Ukraine itself, which has been pushed to the brink of
bankruptcy.
Its hryvnia was one of the few currencies to fall
more than the rouble last year, and is now hovering just off an
all-time low, awaiting a decision from the IMF on a
desperately-needed bailout.
Ukraine's economy has been hurt not just by the direct
impact of war with Russian-backed separatists that killed more
than 4,000 people, but by the loss of cheap Russian gas imports
and damage to its own Russia-bound exports.
Gas debt repayments to Russia and spending to support the
hryvnia have more than halved Ukraine's foreign currency
reserves during 2014 to a 10-year low and left them under $10
billion, barely sufficient to cover two months of imports.
(Editing by Peter Graff; Additional reporting by Karin
Strohecker)