(Adds quotes from central bank chief, background)

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU Feb 16 Moldova's central bank has spent $210 million or close to 10 percent of foreign currency reserves defending its struggling lei currency since the start of 2015, central bank chief Dorin Dragutanu told Reuters on Monday.

The amount is almost half of the $420 million the bank spent in the whole of 2014 to defend the lei, which is at an all-time low against the dollar as a result of the economic fallout from a currency crisis in Russia and the conflict in Ukraine.

"We hear a lot of contradictory criticism," said Dragutanu, who leads the central bank of the former-Soviet state which is nestled between Ukraine and Romania.

"Some scold us that we're not selling currency and supporting the lei, and for others it's the opposite. They say the regulator shouldn't burn through reserves via interventions in vain," he said by phone.

The lei weakened 19 percent against the dollar in 2014 and has lost a further 17 percent since the start of this year.

Dragutanu said the central bank would continue interventions using "reasonable" amounts of its foreign currency reserves.

"The central bank isn't trying to achieve overnight results," he said.

Dragutanu said in the short-term decreasing imports would help the lei stabilise, but did not say at what level he expected the currency to find an equilibrium rate.

The average official lei rate weakened to a new all-time low of 18.96 to the dollar on Monday, according to central bank data published on its website.

Moldova's economy, which grew 9.2 percent in 2013, is expected to have contracted up to 2 percent last year due to economic fallout from the Russian rouble crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Toby Chopra)