(Adds quotes from central bank chief, background)
By Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU Feb 16 Moldova's central bank has
spent $210 million or close to 10 percent of foreign currency
reserves defending its struggling lei currency since the start
of 2015, central bank chief Dorin Dragutanu told Reuters on
Monday.
The amount is almost half of the $420 million the bank spent
in the whole of 2014 to defend the lei, which is at an all-time
low against the dollar as a result of the economic fallout from
a currency crisis in Russia and the conflict in Ukraine.
"We hear a lot of contradictory criticism," said Dragutanu,
who leads the central bank of the former-Soviet state which is
nestled between Ukraine and Romania.
"Some scold us that we're not selling currency and
supporting the lei, and for others it's the opposite. They say
the regulator shouldn't burn through reserves via interventions
in vain," he said by phone.
The lei weakened 19 percent against the dollar in 2014 and
has lost a further 17 percent since the start of this year.
Dragutanu said the central bank would continue interventions
using "reasonable" amounts of its foreign currency reserves.
"The central bank isn't trying to achieve overnight
results," he said.
Dragutanu said in the short-term decreasing imports would
help the lei stabilise, but did not say at what level he
expected the currency to find an equilibrium rate.
The average official lei rate weakened to a new all-time low
of 18.96 to the dollar on Monday, according to central bank data
published on its website.
Moldova's economy, which grew 9.2 percent in 2013, is
expected to have contracted up to 2 percent last year due to
economic fallout from the Russian rouble crisis.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Kevin Liffey and Toby Chopra)