PRAGUE Dec 18 The Czech Export Bank has suspended providing euro loans for exports to Russia due to the market situation there, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"Considering the situation in Russia, we stopped, we believe for the very short term, providing euro loans to Russia, that means where cash flow is generated in roubles," said Petr Krizan, spokesman for the state-owned bank.

