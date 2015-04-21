MOSCOW, April 21 Russian state defence orders topped 1.9 trillion roubles ($35.54 billion) in 2014, helping the defence industry grow despite Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

Medvedev told the lower house of parliament that Russia had sold $15 billion worth of military equipment abroad last year - some 3.2 percent of Russia's total exports - and outstanding defence orders were currently more than $49 billion.

He said state defence orders in 2013 had totalled 1.5 trillion roubles in 2013. Russia's armed forces are in the process of being modernised. ($1 = 53.4600 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)