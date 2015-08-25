(Adds details, Rospotrebnadzor and P&G responses)

By Maria Kiselyova

Aug 25 Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it had asked retailers to withdraw some batches of detergents made by foreign companies including Henkel & Co and Procter & Gamble as they did not meet toxicological safety criteria.

German retailer Metro AG said on Tuesday that its cash-and-carry stores in Russia had removed some cleaning and cosmetic products from their shelves on Rospotrebnadzor's orders.

Russia banned many food imports from the European Union and the United States last year in retaliation to their sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.

Russia expanded the list of countries this year and restricted flower imports from the Netherlands, citing health risks.

The extent of the withdrawal of foreign detergents, including those made by Colgate-Palmolive and Clorox Co , was not immediately clear. Russian media said only some products were affected rather than entire product lines.

Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday that it was conducting tests on household chemicals and detergents made by other companies, but it did not elaborate.

The watchdog is carrying out an unscheduled inspection of Henkel's plant in Russia after reaching an agreement with the prosecutor general's office, an official at Rospotrebnadzor's Perm branch told Reuters. The results are expected in four days at the earliest, the official said.

Henkel's spokeswoman Natalia Ovakimian said the company was aware of the inspections, which were linked to the regulator's earlier order to withdraw some of its detergent products from retail chains.

Clorox spokeswoman Aileen Zerrudo said the company did not "actively market cleaning products in Russia," but might have sold a "small amount of products" to a distributor.

"In countries where we don't operate but have permitted distribution of our products, we work with distributors to ensure regulations are met," she said, adding that Clorox would conduct a "thorough assessment of this matter."

P&G said it was seeking to work with the Rospotrebnadzor to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Russia's home care market is valued at 188.54 billion rubles ($2.74 billion), according to Euromonitor. P&G has a 27.4 percent share of the market, with Henkel holding 16.3 percent. ($1 = 68.92 rubles) (Additional reporting by Natalia Shurmina in Yekaterinburg and Matthias Inverardi in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton and Kirti Pandey)