DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 25 German retailer Metro AG said its Russian cash and carry stores had removed some cleaning and cosmetics products from their shelves on the orders of consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

"At the moment these products are kept by METRO Cash & Carry until further decision to be made in accordance with the Russian legislation," Metro said in a statement on Tuesday, adding these items did not have a significant share in its outlets' range of products.

Russia's Rospotrebnadzor said earlier on Tuesday it had ordered retailers to withdraw batches of detergents produced by several foreign consumer groups. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)