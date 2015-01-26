Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday S&P's decision to downgrade Russia's credit rating to junk status showed the "pessimism" of the agency and failed to take into consideration stronger aspects of the Russian economy.
He also said the decision was unlikely to affect capital markets as it had already been priced in. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japan and China will hold their first bilateral financial dialogue in two years on Saturday to discuss risks to Asia's economic outlook, such as the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump and tension over North Korea, officials said.