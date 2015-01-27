Australia shares slide as banks turn lower; NZ edges down
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Tuesday decisions taken by credit rating agencies were politically motivated, after U.S. agency S&P downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to below investment grade.
"They (ratings decisions) are politically motivated, and consequently it's unlikely that wise companies can and should take them into account," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: