MOSCOW, March 19 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday it was still too soon to feel confident
about the country's economy, in comments backed up by a raft of
fresh data showing a slump in retail sales and wages and rising
unemployment.
However, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov suggested the worst
was now over for Russia's economy despite low global oil prices
and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukraine
crisis that have driven the rouble currency sharply lower.
Putin told a conference of Russian businessmen the central
bank's main interest rate, now at 14 percent, was high but
warranted by the situation. Inflation stands at 16.7 percent,
well above the central bank's 4 percent long-term target.
Last week, the bank cut its main lending rate by 100 basis
points, its second easing this year, in a sign it now sees
declining growth as a more serious worry than high inflation.
But businesses have complained that the rate remains too high.
"Indeed, for now the key rate is high enough," Putin said.
"For now, there are no fundamental grounds for us to feel
confident."
Economists had expected bleak data for February but the
numbers were worse than predicted in a Reuters poll last month.
Retail sales fell by 7.7 percent year-on-year in February,
while real wages plunged 9.9 percent, demonstrating how high
inflation is biting deeply into consumers' pay packets.
Capital investment by Russian companies fell by 6.5 percent
year-on-year in February, while unemployment rose to 5.8 percent
from 5.5 percent in January.
"The story is that domestic demand is collapsing because of
the pressure on consumer demand because of the rouble
devaluation," said Vladimir Kolychev, chief economist at VTB
Capital.
"That will continue to be the case at least over this year,"
Russian gross domestic product fell 1.5 percent in January
in annual terms.
Siluanov tried to put a brave face on the situation.
"The end of last year and the beginning of this year were
especially difficult when we saw volatility in the foreign
exchange market, the value of our assets declining sharply,"
Siluanov told the same conference of Russian entrepreneurs.
"SIGNS OF STABILISATION"
"These two shocks hit us hard. Now, in general, we see that
the worst is over and, quite the opposite, we see some signs of
stabilisation."
The rouble, which in mid-December fell briefly to 80 roubles
per dollar, has been trading at around 60 roubles per dollar in
recent weeks. But it is still 40 percent down
against the dollar compared with the middle of last year.
Russia is expected this year to record its first year of
recession since 2009, the aftermath of the global financial
crisis. According to the central bank's latest forecast, GDP is
likely to shrink by 3.5 percent-4.0 percent this year.
Keeping up pressure on Russia over the Ukraine crisis,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the Western
economic sanctions would remain in place until all the
conditions of a ceasefire deal are met.
Echoing Siluanov, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev also saw
positive signs, telling Thursday's conference that inflation had
peaked and that capital flight this year could be lower than
expected and may even be below $100 billion.
Ulyukayev said Russian GDP could grow by 2.0 percent-2.5
percent in 2016. The central bank has predicted the economic
contraction will continue in 2016.
