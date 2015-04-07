(Adds Nabiullina quotes and context)
MOSCOW, April 7 Russian central bank governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday she expected a rapid decline
in inflation, and that the banking sector was strong enough to
weather financial difficulties.
"The acceleration of inflation... has in our view a
temporary character. We expect quite a rapid fall in inflation
if there are no new unforeseen circumstances," she told a
banking conference in Moscow.
Inflation hit a 13-year high of 16.9 percent in March,
following a rapid decline in the rouble late last year, but in
recent weeks inflation has shown signs of stabilising as the
rouble strengthens.
Nabiullina said the central bank would continue cutting
interest rates insofar as inflation risks receded. The bank has
already cut rates twice this year.
She also expressed confidence that the country's banks could
weather the financial crisis, although rising bad loans
represented a risk.
"On the whole we judge the situation in the banking sector
as stable," she said. "The banking sector maintains a
substantial capital buffer and the banking sector is able to
counter serious shocks even if crisis phenomena deepen."
She said central bank stress tests showed that even if the
oil price were to fall to $40 per barrel the sector would
maintain capital levels above the regulatory minimum.
Nabiullina also said the factors which had been weighing on
the rouble had now passed, saying that repayments of foreign
debts could be financed without this having a significant effect
on the rouble's value.
"Thus the influence of those factors which were influencing
the exchange rate and inflation last year are gradually receding
to nothing," she said.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva, writing by
Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)