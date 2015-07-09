(Adds detail, context)
MOSCOW, July 9 The net capital outflow from
Russia fell in the second quarter to $20.0 billion, according to
estimated balance of payments data published by the central bank
on Thursday, pointing to a stabilisation in financial
conditions.
The outflow figure was slightly lower than the $21.9 billion
outflow recorded in the same period a year earlier but 38
percent less than in the previous quarter, when the outflow was
$32.5 billion.
Russia saw record outflows of $154.1 billion in 2014 as
Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict exacerbated a slump
in investment and a collapse in oil prices hurt Russia's export
earnings.
The central bank expects this year's capital outflow to be
around $90 billion.
Russia's current account surplus amounted to $19.2 billion
in the second quarter, the central bank estimates showed, also
lower than the $28.9 billion recorded in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)